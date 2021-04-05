UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Serves Notices To 11 Lawyers In Islamabad Kachehri Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:09 PM

Islamabad High Court serves notices to 11 lawyers in Islamabad Kachehri case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to 11 lawyers for misconduct in Islamabad Kachehri attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to 11 lawyers for misconduct in Islamabad Kachehri attack case.

A three member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.

The court directed the lawyers to submit their comments by next Monday and adjourned the case.

The state counsel said the license of one lawyer had already been suspended. The court, however, adjourned the hearing till April 12.

