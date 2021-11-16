Islamabad High Court serves show-cause notices to Rana Shamim & others

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served show-cause notices to ex-chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim and others in controversial statements' case, and instructed the respondents to submit their reply within seven days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served show-cause notices to ex-chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim and others in controversial statements' case, and instructed the respondents to submit their reply within seven days.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed, Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi, journalist Ansar Abbasi and Chief Editor of an English daily newspaper Mir Shakeel ur Rehman appeared before the court. However, Rana Shamim remained absent from the proceeding and his son Ahmed Hassan Rana appeared on behalf of him.

Rejecting the apology requests by the respondents, the court asked them to submit written reply in response of the show cause notices till next date.

Addressing Mir Shakeel ur Rehman, Chief Justice Athar Minallah said this court had summoned him unwillingly. This was a constitutional court, he said questioning whether the public's trust on judiciary was being eradicated through such news items.

The chief justice remarked there was a difference between social media and a newspaper as it had an editorial policy. Apparently, the affidavit was seemed fake, he said, adding that the former chief judge was served notice because of newspaper's report.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that he had full confidence on judges of IHC that's why he had initiated this case.

The chief justice noted that many times social media campaigns were launched against him, if someone give affidavit then whether the newspaper would publish it on front page.

On the directives of court, journalist Ansar Abbasi read out the headline of news story. The court asked whether anyone in this courtroom could tell that from where we had taken orders. The said affidavit, Justice Minallah said, was not part of any court's record.

The chief justice asked that from where the ex-judge notarized this affidavit. Why it was notarized from abroad.

The court asked Ansar Abbasi whether he himself had investigated this news or inquired from registrar IHC about the content. Justice Minallah said if chief justice of Pakistan would give him such instructions then he would move to supreme judicial council against it. Why ex-judge of Gilgit Baltistan remained silent for three years, he asked.

The chief justice remarked it was an open challenge if anybody proved that the bench, hearing the cases of Nawaz Sharif, was dissolved on the instructions of somebody then he would take full responsibility.

The court said that the ex-chief judge and the said journalist would have to present evidence to prove their claims. This court wouldn't take time to initiate contempt of court proceeding against ex-judge. The court asked Ansar Abbasi that he was a journalist instead of a messenger.

On a query of the bench, newspaper's editor Aamer Ghouri said the story could be published if someone has documents. The court asked what documents that were not part of any court's record.

The court asked whether Ansar Abbasi and Rana Shamim have evidence regarding issuance of instructions to this court. If yes, then this court would take action against ex-chief justice of Pakistan, Justice Minallah remarked.

The court instructed all the respondents to appear in person on next date of hearing. The court asked the AGP what would be consequences if the affidavit would prove fake. The AGP said it would be a criminal act.

The AGP said the timing of this affidavit was also questionable, adding that it was issued just few days before hearing on the appeals of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Ansar Abbasi requested the court to also conduct an inquiry into the allegations along with a contempt of court proceeding. The court said these allegations were leveled against the judges of IHC and it was an attempt to damage the repute of IHC. The hearing of the case was adjourned till November 26.