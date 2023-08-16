Islamabad Police chalk out elaborate security for Bari Imam Urs

Islamabad Capital Police have embarked on a comprehensive security initiative for the Bari Imam Urs and decided to deploy security personnel for safety of devotees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have embarked on a comprehensive security initiative for the Bari Imam Urs and decided to deploy security personnel for safety of devotees.

Under the specialized guidance of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the police force has laid down meticulous security arrangements to facilitate an atmosphere of serenity and devotion during the revered event.

Islamabad Capital Police have implemented a robust security plan across the area where the Bari Imam Urs will be observed. As part of these efforts, SP High Security Zone, Muhammad Iqbal, undertook an on-site assessment of various security blockades. During his inspection, he engaged in dialogue with security officials stationed at diverse points to ensure a seamless execution of the security protocols.

SP Iqbal underscored the pivotal roles played by security personnel in upholding a secure atmosphere for all participants of the Urs. He further directed officials to maintain an eagle-eyed vigilance over any suspicious activities, emphasizing the importance of identifying potential criminal elements.

Amidst his interactions, SP Iqbal emphasized the necessity for security officers and officials to carry out their responsibilities with utmost diligence. Additionally, he highlighted the significance of a warm and hospitable approach towards Urs attendees, fostering an environment of unity and inclusiveness.

Recognizing the importance of streamlined transportation, SP Iqbal articulated that the Third Avenue blockade will remain open throughout the Urs. This decision is aimed at facilitating hassle-free transportation for attendees, ensuring their ease of access to the event.

The Islamabad Capital Police's commitment to effectual security measures is unwavering. Every available resource and capability is being harnessed to guarantee the safety of the citizens during the Bari Imam Urs.

To enhance the efficacy of security operations, the Islamabad Capital Police have called upon the public to actively cooperate and support security personnel during the Urs. Citizens have been urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly to the Islamabad Capital Police Helpline Pikar-15.