Islamabad Police Decide To Install CCTV Cameras At Police Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:41 PM

Islamabad police on Thursday decided to install more CCTV cameras at police stations so that transparency and smooth functioning in policing affairs can be ensured

Islamabad police on Thursday decided to install more CCTV cameras at police stations so that transparency and smooth functioning in policing affairs can be ensured.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, the cameras would be installed at offices of Station House Officers (SHOs), Muharrars and lock-ups while these would be directly monitored through control room set up at Safe City also having connectivity with Central Police Office and DIG (Operations) office.

The recording of these cameras would be available which would help to address complaints against policemen on merit and to improve dealing of police with public.

This step would be helpful to end the complaints of torture in lock-ups while transparent monitoring to be ensured through it.

The IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that latest technology is being used for transparency in policing affairs and installation of cameras would assist to improve the culture at police station.

