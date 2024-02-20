- Home
- Pakistan
- Islamabad Police ICT-15 application introduced for IOS users; to ensure the safety of citizens
Islamabad Police ICT-15 Application Introduced For IOS Users; To Ensure The Safety Of Citizens
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Under the special directions of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police ICT-15 mobile application has been introduced for IOS users, to ensure the safety of citizens.
An ICP public relations officer said on Tuesday that the purpose of this mobile app is to enable citizens to inform the police without any hassle or time delay and ensure immediate police assistance. Through this mobile app, citizens can promptly notify the police of any incidents or emergencies by sending audio messages or images.
Moreover, to utilize this service the citizens should first download the “ICT 15” mobile application from the App Store.
After installation, they need to enter their name, address, and mobile number. In case of an emergency, they can send an alert message along with audio or images.
Upon receiving the message, a representative of Islamabad Capital Police will immediately contact the affected individual to gather further details.
After registering the complaint, the concerned person’s information will be forwarded to the relevant police station and Dolphin (Emergency Response Unit). A police team will be dispatched promptly to provide assistance.
ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan stated that the Islamabad Capital Police are committed to ensuring the security of citizens and will not tolerate any elements to disrupt public safety.
Recent Stories
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits Murree to review arrangements2 minutes ago
-
ICP holds seminar to strengthen bond between police, journalism2 minutes ago
-
PHC quashes cases against former KP Minister Kamran Bangash2 minutes ago
-
Four killed, 14 injured in rain related incidents in KP: PDMA2 minutes ago
-
Three accused of raping transgender arrested2 minutes ago
-
Three suspects involved in illegal Hundi business held2 minutes ago
-
39 kite flyers held2 minutes ago
-
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times today9 minutes ago
-
Woman, child killed as roof collapse after rain in Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
ICAO team holds meetings at PCAA12 hours ago
-
Lowari tunnel closed due to heavy snowfall12 hours ago
-
No policy framed by Parliament for implementation of CII's recommendations: Solangi13 hours ago