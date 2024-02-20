Open Menu

Islamabad Police ICT-15 Application Introduced For IOS Users; To Ensure The Safety Of Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Islamabad Police ICT-15 application introduced for IOS users; to ensure the safety of citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Under the special directions of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police ICT-15 mobile application has been introduced for IOS users, to ensure the safety of citizens.

An ICP public relations officer said on Tuesday that the purpose of this mobile app is to enable citizens to inform the police without any hassle or time delay and ensure immediate police assistance. Through this mobile app, citizens can promptly notify the police of any incidents or emergencies by sending audio messages or images.

Moreover, to utilize this service the citizens should first download the “ICT 15” mobile application from the App Store.

After installation, they need to enter their name, address, and mobile number. In case of an emergency, they can send an alert message along with audio or images.

Upon receiving the message, a representative of Islamabad Capital Police will immediately contact the affected individual to gather further details.

After registering the complaint, the concerned person’s information will be forwarded to the relevant police station and Dolphin (Emergency Response Unit). A police team will be dispatched promptly to provide assistance.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan stated that the Islamabad Capital Police are committed to ensuring the security of citizens and will not tolerate any elements to disrupt public safety.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile Alert Nasir From

Recent Stories

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

5 minutes ago
 Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

9 minutes ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

13 hours ago
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Q ..

Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..

13 hours ago
 Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

14 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

14 hours ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

14 hours ago
 CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match ..

CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..

14 hours ago
 Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach ..

Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan