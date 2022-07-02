UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police To Take Action Against Illegal Cattle Markets

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Islamabad police to take action against illegal cattle markets

Islamabad Police have decided to take strict against illegal cattle markets hampering traffic flow and causing inconvenience for citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have decided to take strict against illegal cattle markets hampering traffic flow and causing inconvenience for citizens.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, special arrangements have been made in the Capital to facilitate citizens on the eve of Eid ul Azha. Any hindrance in traffic flow would not be tolerated and strict action to be taken against those causing inconvenience for citizens, police spokesman said.

Strict action would be taken against illegal cattle markets and those selling cattle alongside the roads, he said adding that relevant beat officers and DSPs would ensure strict action against such persons.

Additional strength has been deployed at various busy areas and specified cattle markets to ensure smooth traffic flow which would work in three shifts. Purpose of this deployment is to ensure smooth traffic flow while diversions points have been also erected.

Citizens can lodge their complaints at ICTP Helpline (1915 or 051-9261992-93) and prompt action would be ensured on it.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Traffic Nasir Market

Recent Stories

Governor nominates 3 members in Bahauddin Zakariya ..

Governor nominates 3 members in Bahauddin Zakariya University syndicate

18 seconds ago
 RDA organizes seminar, walk on dengue control, pre ..

RDA organizes seminar, walk on dengue control, prevention

20 seconds ago
 One arrested for molestation

One arrested for molestation

1 minute ago
 Saif Anwar Jappa takes charge as DG RDA

Saif Anwar Jappa takes charge as DG RDA

2 minutes ago
 44 professional beggars nabbed in crackdown

44 professional beggars nabbed in crackdown

2 minutes ago
 WJP's Rule of Law Index about Pakistan based on pe ..

WJP's Rule of Law Index about Pakistan based on perception rather than real data ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.