Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition held at Punjab Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Monday organized an Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen (SAW). Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Arooj Raza Sayyami was the chief guest of the opening ceremony, who was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Human Development Fund, Mr Zafar Haider Jappa.

While addressing the ceremony, Sayyami said that writing the Holy Quran was a great blessing from Allah Almighty and added that the honour of writing the Holy Quran is given to those who love Allah Almighty. The purpose of celebrating Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen under the Punjab government was to convince the West how much we love our Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), she added.

Arooj said that our lives were not completed without the love of Prophet Muhammad (S.

A.W). "We must follow the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for success in this world and the hereafter", she underlined, adding that Aftab Ahmad Khan painted the Quranic verses on the canvas in a beautiful style.

The artworks of award-winning presidential artist Aftab Ahmad Khan were also on display at the exhibition.

Naheed Manzoor said that during prostration, a person is closest to Allah. "Looking at today's exhibition, I feel a sense of spirituality adding behind every verse selected for Islamic calligraphy; there is a story", she expressed.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that calligraphy was one of the oldest arts in the world. The Council was taking substantial steps to promote Islamic calligraphy, he added.

Many people from different walks of life participated in the exhibition, which will continue till October 5.