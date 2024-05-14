IT Park To Promote Digitalization, Improve Governance, Service Delivery: Chairman
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Tuesday said that establishment of the IT Park will facilitate collaboration between the corporate and government sectors, enabling them to work together for the advancement of Pakistan.
Addressing an "Open House" event at G-10 center of the IT Park in the Federal capital, Randhawa highlighted that fundamental goal of the IT Park is to digitize industries and promote digitalization in Islamabad, aiming to enhance governance and service delivery.
The purpose of the event was to showcase the benefits of the IT Park and its significance for the citizens of Islamabad. The Open House event received active participation from various companies associated with the IT sector and members of the public.
The Chairman expressed confidence in the capabilities of his team and their commitment to driving digitization efforts forward. He invited all the stakeholders to contribute their suggestions and participate in improving the IT Park for the benefit of the community and the nation.
APP/zah-sra/
