ITP Conducts Road Safety Campaign With Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) along with students of City school here on Tuesday conducted one-day road safety campaign at F-8 Exchange traffic signal to acquaint citizens about road safety tips and create better awareness about traffic rules.

The ITP organized one-day road safety campaign at F-8 Exchange traffic signal with the participation of City School students and educated the road users about traffic rules. During the campaign, more than 30 male and female students from the School along with the ITP personnel informed the citizens about traffic laws and gave them safety tips. The students informed the citizens about road safety measures including fastening of seat belt, dangers of listening mobile phones during drive, lane violations and dangers of riding motorcycles without a helmet.

This campaign was organized following directions of DIG (Operations) Islamabad. ITP education team along with the students of City School participated in the campaign and provided awareness about traffic rules and road safety. On this occasion, signboards were also displayed by the students about traffic rules.

It is to mention that education team of ITP is organizing road safety awareness lectures for the participants in various institutions of Islamabad. In addition, this team is also providing information to the citizens about traffic rules.

Senior teachers and staff of City School commended the job of ITP personnel. They said that they were performing their duties to provide the best travel facilities to the citizens even in the tough weather, which is commendable.

