IWMB Receives Another Black Bear Rescued From Poachers In Gujranwala

Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:46 PM

IWMB receives another black bear rescued from poachers in Gujranwala

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board on Tuesday received a baby black bear "Baloo" that has been rescued from poachers, using the wild animal for 'Bear Dancing' in Gujranwala, by Punjab Wildlife Department

Chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Rina Saeed Khan, in a series of tweets, wrote on her official Twitter handle, "After Daboo another baby black bear rescued and handed over to IWMB care, the "dancing bear" of Gujranwala. His name is Baloo & he's a bit older than Daboo." Earlier, the IWMB was handed over a baby black bear (Daboo) that was bought by an animal lover from AJK and Punjab Wildlife Department confiscated the wild animal as per the law and handed over to the Board for its better upbringing.

"He arrived early this morning. Thank you @PunjabWildlife (Gujranwala) & Yasmeen Ali Zaidi of JAZZ-The Animal's Voice for helping to rescue the bear (and for naming him Baloo from Jungle Book!)," she further wrote.

She thanked the Punjab Wildlife Department and animal activist Yasmeen Ali Zaidi of JAZZ-The Animals Voice for rescuing and handing over the bear to the Board.

Ms Khan said Baloo was recently sighted on Nowshera Road in Gujranwala, adding, "We immediately contacted Punjab Wildlife Department and they investigated and seized the baby black bear from a village near Gujranwala."She informed that the Wildlife Department was now investigating the madarees (poachers) ring that was responsible for kidnapping Baloo and forcing him into "bear dancing".

She urged the masses to join hands for putting an end to cruel practice of bear dancing and bear baiting. "We will be taking Baloo to vet later today to remove his nose ring and for a checkup. His front teeth broken and his claws trimmed (they can grow back) otherwise he appears to be in good health," she said.

