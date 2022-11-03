Jalal Mehmood Shah, Zain condemn attack on Imran Khan

The Sindh United Party's Chairman Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah and President Syed Zain Shah have condemned the firing incident on the container of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) Chairman Imran Khan in Gujranwala

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindh United Party's Chairman Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah and President Syed Zain Shah have condemned the firing incident on the container of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) Chairman Imran Khan in Gujranwala.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, they expressed concern over the rising political frictions in the country and said that such attacks could trigger violent political clashes.

They demanded that the elements which orchestrated the attack should be exposed and punished according to the law.