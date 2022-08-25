Jammu Bar Association takes out torch rally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The agitation of the High Court Bar Association, Jammu, has entered a new phase with the broader involvement of the Jammu people,in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), According to Kashmir media service,the Bar Association in furtherance of its decision for Jammu Bandh on 29th of August, 2022 took out a torch and candle procession in the Gandhi Nagar Gole market and Apsara Bazaar with massive participation of lawyers, including women lawyers. They were appealing to the people, particularly the business community, to make the 29th August, 2022 Bandh call a grand success.

The procession was led by President of the Bar Association, M.K. Bhardwaj along with the entire team of the bar association Earlier, a delegation of the Bar Association visited the office of Traders Federation at Warehouse to participate in the meeting of the Federation where Presidents and other office bearers of the various Bazaar Associations and Retailer Association of Jammu were present.

President of the Traders Federation, Deepak Gupta along with General Secretary Sham Langer and President of Retailer Association, Yash Pal Gupta were prominent leaders of the business community in this meeting who extended full support to the Bar Association.

Meanwhile, work remained suspended in the High Court, Subordinate Courts, all Revenue Courts, Commissions and Tribunals in support of the demand of the Jammu Bar Association for construction of a multi-storey complex inside the Janipur Court Complex.