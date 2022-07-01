UrduPoint.com

Jammu-based Employees Continue Protest On 31st Day

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees continued their protest demonstration in Jammu on the 31st consecutive day, today.

According to Kashmir media service,The protest at Ambedkar Chowk in Jammu city is being spearheaded by All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association, Kashmir.

The protesting employees urged the authorities to transfer them to Jammu by framing a comprehensive time-bound transfer policy. Besides, they appealed to the authorities not to put pressure on them to resume their duty in Kashmir or deploy them at the Amarnath pilgrimage.

