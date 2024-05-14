Open Menu

Japanese Singer’s Performance Held At Japan Embassy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A special event featuring a performance by young Japanese musician Kenta Shoji was held at the residence of WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan on Tuesday.

The singer Kenta first mesmerized the audience with piano which was followed by captivating songs that he sung in Japanese, English and Urdu language .

The singer from Kyoto, Japan, took the audience by surprise when he sang popular Pakistani hit song of Vital Sign “Dil Dil Pakistan” and “Aitebar”and received a great applause from each attending the function.

Kenta started playing piano at the age of 20. He has produced a wide range of vocal/piano songs covering his favourite genres of music such as Soul, R&B, Rock, Pop and Jazz.

In 2022, he launched his album “Skip”. The following year, he started travelling around the world performing his music on the streets and at various live music events.

