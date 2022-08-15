UrduPoint.com

Jashn-e-Azadi Celebrated At LU Hospitals, Sweets Distributed Among Patients

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022

Jashn-e-Azadi celebrated at LU hospitals, sweets distributed among patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national enthusiasm at Liaquat University Hospital here the other day.

In this regard, colorful national flag hoisting ceremonies were organized in various wards and administration block of the hospital.

On behalf of the hospital administration, sweets, lunch boxes were distributed among the patients and their caregivers, while toys were distributed among the children.

On the occasion of Independence Day, national anthem was played after unfurling of national flag in Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches of the hospital.

The cakes were also cut under the leadership of Additional Medical Officer General Dr. Shaukat Lakho and AMS General Dr. Niaz Babbar at Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches respectively.

On this occasion, the messages of hospital MS Dr. Abdul Hafeez Abro and Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi were read out.

In their messages, they pledged that the mission of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of Tehreek-e-Pakistan would be carried forward so that the country could progress.

