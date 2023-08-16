Jashn-e-Azadi mushaira held at PAC

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday organized Jashn-e-Azadi Mushaira in connection with Independence Day celebrations

Famous poet Wajid Ameer from Lahore chaired the mushaira while Afzal Khan, Dr Ishaq Vardag, Dr Sajid Rahim, and Saed Raja were chief guests on the occasion.

Wajid Ameer speaking on the occasion said that August 14 was the day of renewal of the pledge of allegiance for all the Pakistanis as the day reminds that "Our elders got this country after countless sacrifices." Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that during independence, many families were separated from each other but there were sentiments that we lived in a free country.

"We all have to work with the same spirit for the development of the country", he added.

Anjum Salimi, Javed Jadoon, Raees Ghori, Aqash Butt, Nasir Ali Nasir, Zeeshan Murtaza, Nusrat Yab Khan, Fayaz Hussain Shah, Maryam Safa, Maria Naqvi, Shaaban Khalid, Hamad Zaif, Harith Raja and Iqra Ansari received applause from the audience by reciting beautiful poetry.

Various poets expressed their love for Pakistan in beautiful poems while hundreds of people from literary circles of twin cities participate in the mushaira.