Jeep Rally arrangements finalized in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The district administration on Tuesday said it had finalized arrangements for

Jeep Rally in Sargodha which will be conducted on 13th and 14 th of April.

The jeep rally track of 33-km has been established at Mekha kaddi area .

As many as 60 international racers would participate in different competitions.