JICA delegation visits Education Secretariat South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A high-level delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) headed by Ms Chiho Ohashi visited Education Secretariat South Punjab and met with Secretary school Education Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar.

They discussed provision of quality education to out-of-school children, including policy of modern alternatives education models in Sobhn-e-Nau and transgender schools.

On this occasion JICA officials, Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq and Section Officer/Focal Person Trans Education Hina Chaudhry were also present in the meeting.

The Chief Advisor of JICA appreciated the project of School Education South Punjab for providing free education to the children working in hotels, shops, fields and workshops and the efforts of the School Education department South Punjab for conceptualizing the Sobh-e-Nau School Project and successfully running the project, providing quality education opportunities to the out-of-school (OOSC) and the most vulnerable children and youth of the society.

Ms Chi Ohashi said that JICA would play its full role in improving the continuity of educational projects in South Punjab, equipping teachers with modern technical skills and bringing out-of-school children into schools projects of School Education department South Punjab.