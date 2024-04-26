JICA Delegation Visits Education Secretariat South Punjab
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A high-level delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) headed by Ms Chiho Ohashi visited Education Secretariat South Punjab and met with Secretary school Education Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar.
They discussed provision of quality education to out-of-school children, including policy of modern alternatives education models in Sobhn-e-Nau and transgender schools.
On this occasion JICA officials, Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq and Section Officer/Focal Person Trans Education Hina Chaudhry were also present in the meeting.
The Chief Advisor of JICA appreciated the project of School Education South Punjab for providing free education to the children working in hotels, shops, fields and workshops and the efforts of the School Education department South Punjab for conceptualizing the Sobh-e-Nau School Project and successfully running the project, providing quality education opportunities to the out-of-school (OOSC) and the most vulnerable children and youth of the society.
Ms Chi Ohashi said that JICA would play its full role in improving the continuity of educational projects in South Punjab, equipping teachers with modern technical skills and bringing out-of-school children into schools projects of School Education department South Punjab.
Recent Stories
PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passco continue operations to procure 75000 ton wheat in Burewala zone, says zonal head6 minutes ago
-
Pak Chef attracts tourists through traditional cuisines at cooking competition6 minutes ago
-
World Earth Day observed in Sukkur7 minutes ago
-
NH&MP conducts road safety awareness seminar for students7 minutes ago
-
Lahore-Paris rally to highlight the positive image of Pakistan; Rana Mashhood7 minutes ago
-
UK higher Education leaders visit CUI7 minutes ago
-
DPO inaugurates blood donation camp7 minutes ago
-
9th class student stabbed in Kohat7 minutes ago
-
Pak Chef attracts tourists through traditional cuisines at cooking competition17 minutes ago
-
Lahore police conducted 1,213 search & combing operations this year17 minutes ago
-
Inimical forces impeding Pakistan's development to be failed with nation's support: COAS27 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies April 21 bye-elections winners27 minutes ago