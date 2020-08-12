UrduPoint.com
JKNF Felicitates Pakistan On Independence Day, Urges Kashmiris To Observe 15 August As Black Day

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

JKNF felicitates Pakistan on Independence Day, urges Kashmiris to observe 15 August as Black day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Senior vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) and prominent APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the people and the government of Pakistan on their Independence Day.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said, "The struggling people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are highly grateful to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its all-out moral, political and diplomatic support to our just and legitimate struggle".

Conveying his best wishes for peace, strength, stability, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan he said that a strong and stable Pakistan was very important for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He expressed the optimism that the incumbent government would leave no stone unturned to help Kashmiris seek their internationally recognized right, the right to self-determination for which they have offered unprecedented sacrifices.

Terming Kashmir issue as an unfinished agenda of the partition of the Indian subcontinent he said that the dream of a vibrant, stable, and prosperous Pakistan would remain elusive unless Kashmir was freed from the Indian bondage.

Meanwhile, appealing people to observe August 15 as "Black Day", a spokesperson of JKNF urged the people of Kashmir to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day as a mark of protest against India's forcible occupation of Kashmir.

Terming India as usurper he said that the country that has deprived millions of Kashmiris of their fundamental rights and snatched their freedom by occupying their motherland has no justification, whatsoever, to observe Independence Day. He said that forced annexation of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir last year by the Modi's fascist regime has yet again underlined India's neo-colonialism, authoritarian and pro-fascist inclinations.

