Joint action plan prepared for safety of Customs, police, E&T personnel: RPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti on Tuesday said a joint action plan has been prepared to ensure safety of Police, Customs and Excise and Taxation (E&T) personnel.

He stated this while chairing a meeting held here at Range Police Office Dera Ismail Khan to ensure the security of Customs and Excise and Taxation personnel along with the operations against non-custom paid vehicles and smugglings in range areas.

The meeting was also attended by Customs Collector Dr. Karam Elahi, Additional Customs Collector Halima Qasim, Excise and Taxation Officer Asghar Wazir and District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood.

On this occasion, the RPO said that a comprehensive plan would be made to prevent smuggling of non-custom paid vehicles and other items and strict legal action should be taken against all those involved in this illegal activity.

Moreover, he said, keeping in view the current situation, a plan has been set up to ensure the safety of Police, Customs and Excise and Taxation personnel and to establish control rooms to maintain a constant liaison among these departments.

Besides, the RPO said, the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets must be ensured by all personnel performing checking duties at different points.

RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti also assured the Collector Customs and Excise and Taxation Officer that the police would extend all possible cooperation for prevention of smugglings and no stone would be left unturned in the suppression of criminals.

