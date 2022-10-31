UrduPoint.com

Journalist Sadaf Naeem Laid To Rest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 31, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Journalist Sadaf Naeem laid to rest

President, PM have expressed sorrow over death of the TV journalist after falling under the container of PTI Chairman Imran Khan during his long march near Kamoke.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2022) tv reporter of local TV Sadaf Naeem laid to rest in Lahore today.

The journalist died after falling under PTI Chairman Imran Khan's container near Kamoke.

The funeral prayer of the journalist was offered yesterday night soon after her body was shifted from Kamoke to Mayo Hospital.

She was 35 years old and was survived by three children.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan halted his long march as he came to know about the woman journalist's death.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other political leaders from different parties also expressed sorrow and grief over death of the journalist.

Prime Minister has announced Rs5 million while the Punjab government also announced Rs5 million for the journalist's family.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has asked the Punjab government to hold inquiry into the incident of tragic death of a female reporter of a private TV channel during long march at Sadhoke.

In a statement, the Interior Minister said statements of on spot journalists have made the incident suspicious and the person who pushed the deceased reporter must be arrested.

He said if Punjab government did not act on this incident, then Federal government would fulfill its responsibility.

