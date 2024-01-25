JUI-F Election Campaign Gathers Momentum In Mohmand District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 08:34 PM
The election campaign of Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) in Mohmand district is in full swing ahead of the general elections scheduled on February 8
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The election campaign of Jamiat Ulema islam (F) in Mohmand district is in full swing ahead of the general elections scheduled on February 8.
The JUI-F candidate for NA-26, Moulana Muhammad Arif Haqqani, and PK-62 Moulana Hanif-ul-Zaman Haqqani organized various political gatherings in Tehsil Halimzai on Thursday, where notable figures of the area announced their support for JUI-F.
The contesting candidates welcomed all those who reposed confidence in their nomination and supported JUI-F.
They said that the leadership and workers of JUI-F will stand with the nation in every difficult situation and protect their rights and dignity.
Recent Stories
SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years
Development project launched to promote poultry industry in KP
EPA director unveils alarming climate change data in GB
Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi
E-Khuli Kachehris best way to be in touch with public: IG NHMP
Speakers underscore India's recognition as epicentre of disinformation in 2024
Indian agents masterminded killings of two Pakistani nationals: Foreign Secretar ..
Dense foggy conditions continue to prevail in Islamabad, plains of Punjab, KP, u ..
Agriculture experts issue guidelines for wheat crops
Governing body's meeting of gymkhana club held
ECP issues Code of Conduct for security personnel deployed on election duty
Dr Nadeem bans sugary products in health ministry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years1 minute ago
-
Development project launched to promote poultry industry in KP1 minute ago
-
EPA director unveils alarming climate change data in GB1 minute ago
-
Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi28 minutes ago
-
E-Khuli Kachehris best way to be in touch with public: IG NHMP28 minutes ago
-
Speakers underscore India's recognition as epicentre of disinformation in 202428 minutes ago
-
Indian agents masterminded killings of two Pakistani nationals: Foreign Secretary27 minutes ago
-
Dense foggy conditions continue to prevail in Islamabad, plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD27 minutes ago
-
Agriculture experts issue guidelines for wheat crops27 minutes ago
-
Governing body's meeting of gymkhana club held27 minutes ago
-
ECP issues Code of Conduct for security personnel deployed on election duty27 minutes ago
-
Dr Nadeem bans sugary products in health ministry27 minutes ago