JUI-F Election Campaign Gathers Momentum In Mohmand District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 08:34 PM

JUI-F election campaign gathers momentum in Mohmand District

The election campaign of Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) in Mohmand district is in full swing ahead of the general elections scheduled on February 8

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The election campaign of Jamiat Ulema islam (F) in Mohmand district is in full swing ahead of the general elections scheduled on February 8.

The JUI-F candidate for NA-26, Moulana Muhammad Arif Haqqani, and PK-62 Moulana Hanif-ul-Zaman Haqqani organized various political gatherings in Tehsil Halimzai on Thursday, where notable figures of the area announced their support for JUI-F.

The contesting candidates welcomed all those who reposed confidence in their nomination and supported JUI-F.

They said that the leadership and workers of JUI-F will stand with the nation in every difficult situation and protect their rights and dignity.

