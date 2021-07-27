(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :An important meeting of the Central Majlis-e-Shura of JUI-F has been summoned here on August 4 to consider the current political situation in the country.

According to central spokesman of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, (JUI-F) Aslam Ghauri, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would chair the meeting.

The party's parliamentary leaders in National Assembly, Senate, provincial assemblies of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would attend the meeting on special invitation.

The forum would discuss changing situation of the region, Domestic Violence (Prevention & Protection) Bill, 2021, Waqf Properties Act and chalk out future strategy of the party.