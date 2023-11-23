Open Menu

JUIF Condemns Blasts In Waziristan, Bajaur

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 11:50 AM

JUIF condemns blasts in Waziristan, Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) JUI-F spokesperson Muhammad Aslam Ghori on Thursday strongly condemned the blasts in Waziristan and Bajaur and the loss of precious lives in these attacks.

In a statement issued here, Aslam Ghori said that the whole country and especially KP has become a hotbed of unrest, lawlessness and brutality adding that these attacks were intensifying as the date of general elections was approaching.

He said that the tribal elder Alam Noor was killed in North Waziristan along with his sons the other day while security forces were also attacked in a landmine blast in South Waziristan and today the JUIF workers were targeted in Bajaur again.

He said that those who have to protect the public were themselves victims of terrorism, adding that such anti-state elements should be immediately arrested and given severe punishment.

He prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured persons in the terrorists’ attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

12 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

12 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

12 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

12 hours ago
Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

12 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

12 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

12 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

12 hours ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

13 hours ago
 DC urges for protection of special children's righ ..

DC urges for protection of special children's rights

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan