JUIF condemns blasts in Waziristan, Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) JUI-F spokesperson Muhammad Aslam Ghori on Thursday strongly condemned the blasts in Waziristan and Bajaur and the loss of precious lives in these attacks.

In a statement issued here, Aslam Ghori said that the whole country and especially KP has become a hotbed of unrest, lawlessness and brutality adding that these attacks were intensifying as the date of general elections was approaching.

He said that the tribal elder Alam Noor was killed in North Waziristan along with his sons the other day while security forces were also attacked in a landmine blast in South Waziristan and today the JUIF workers were targeted in Bajaur again.

He said that those who have to protect the public were themselves victims of terrorism, adding that such anti-state elements should be immediately arrested and given severe punishment.

He prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured persons in the terrorists’ attack.