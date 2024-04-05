Jumatul Wida observed under tight security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Jumatul Wida (the last Friday of Ramazan) was observed with religious zeal and fervor in Sargodha today.

Strict security arrangements were made for it . More than 1500 police personnel performed their duties at 277 Masajid and Imam Bargahs across the district.

Police patrolling was increased around Masajid and Imam Bargahs.

All Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) monitored the Juma prayer gatherings in their respective areas.

During Friday prayers, Elite Force teams, Dolphin Force, and Muhafiz Squad teams patrolled in the district. District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal kamran said that all resources were utilised for the peaceful conduct of Jumatul Wida, adding that no negligence would be tolerated regarding security and law and order.