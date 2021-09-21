UrduPoint.com

Justice Mansoor Recuses To Hear Contempt Case Against Samar Mubarak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 10:40 PM

Justice Mansoor recuses to hear contempt case against Samar Mubarak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Supreme Court judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Tuesday recused himself to hear contempt of court case against Dr Samar Mubarak Mand filed by Thar Coal Power Project employees.

The court referred the matter to the Chief Justice for formation of new bench.

During proceedings of the case, Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked, is it true that employees were still working on the Thar Coal Power Project site? Muhammad Umar a Representative of employees replied that workers were still working on the Thar Coal site. About three years had been passed since the judgment of Supreme Court in suo moto notice case, he added.

He said that workers at the Thar Coal Power Project were not getting paid for their work.

Justice Bandial said that a member of bench had recused himself to hear this case.

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu notice of the Thar Coal Power Project in 2018. The court had referred the matter to the NAB for an inquiry regarding utilization of the money sanctioned for the project. Employees of Thar Coal Power Project had filed a contempt of court petition against Dr. Samar Mubarak of Thar Coal Power Project.

More Stories From Pakistan

