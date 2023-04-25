UrduPoint.com

Kaira Calls For Immediate Probe Into Alleged Audio Leaks

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Kaira calls for immediate probe into alleged audio leaks

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira called for immediate investigation into the alleged audio leaks, and demanded that solution should be sought to the burning issues, instead of making the courts controversial

LALAMUSA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira called for immediate investigation into the alleged audio leaks, and demanded that solution should be sought to the burning issues, instead of making the courts controversial.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that politicians respect judges and that was why they go to courts to seek justice. He said suo motu notices were taken on minor issues in the past, which did not prove beneficial for the country. He said when the political issues had been resolved in courts in the past, the verdicts proved more damaging than beneficial for society and the country.

Kaira said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan himself admitted in his recent interview that he dissolved the provincial assemblies on the advice of (former army chief) Qamar Javed Bajwa. He said it showed that the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies were not dissolved by their respective chief ministers. He said now it should be admitted by all that the assemblies were dissolved in violation of the Constitution. He said Imran Khan had been demanding punishment for those who violated the Constitution, but he should also get ready for the consequences of violating the Constitutions of the country.

