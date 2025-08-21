Open Menu

Kandiwal Police Arrest Person For Sheltering Proclaimed Offender

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 11:39 PM

Kandiwal police arrest person for sheltering proclaimed offender

The Kandiwal police station on Thursday apprehended an individual accused of sheltering a wanted proclaimed offender in a murder case

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Kandiwal police station on Thursday apprehended an individual accused of sheltering a wanted proclaimed offender in a murder case.

According to the sources of Chiniot police, the accused had provided shelter to the absconding proclaimed offender (N) at his camp and even fed him. However, when the police conducted a raid based on a tip-off, the proclaimed offender managed to escape, but the accused (F) was arrested on the spot for harboring the fugitive.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused at Kandiwal police station under Section 216A for sheltering a fugitive proclaimed offender.

This offense is punishable under the law, and the police are determined to take strict action against those who aid and abet wanted individuals.

The authorities urge citizens to cooperate with the police by reporting any information about criminal elements in their area.

In case of any suspicious activity or presence of wanted individuals, the public can inform the police on 15.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Denmark, Pakistan to Strengthen Cooperation on Cle ..

Denmark, Pakistan to Strengthen Cooperation on Clean Energy Transition

29 minutes ago
 Dialysis center in Mirpurkhas providing relief to ..

Dialysis center in Mirpurkhas providing relief to Kidney patients: DC

11 seconds ago
 Kandiwal police arrest person for sheltering procl ..

Kandiwal police arrest person for sheltering proclaimed offender

3 minutes ago
 Dr. Nida Iqbal takes charge as Assistant Commissio ..

Dr. Nida Iqbal takes charge as Assistant Commissioner Kohat

3 minutes ago
 NDMA warns of heavy rains, urban flooding in Karac ..

NDMA warns of heavy rains, urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad from Aug 24-28

3 minutes ago
 SACM, Mayor visits rain-affected areas

SACM, Mayor visits rain-affected areas

3 minutes ago
Federal Ombudsman's office holds open court in Mir ..

Federal Ombudsman's office holds open court in Mirpurkhas

3 minutes ago
 ADC Attock announces continued support through PSE ..

ADC Attock announces continued support through PSER

18 minutes ago
 Weightlifting trials held for National Youth Games ..

Weightlifting trials held for National Youth Games in Mirpurkhas

18 minutes ago
 Preparations underway for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebr ..

Preparations underway for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Mirpurkhas

18 minutes ago
 Punjab seeks 475 additional MBBS seats in govt med ..

Punjab seeks 475 additional MBBS seats in govt medical colleges

18 minutes ago
 UN chief warns of ‘massive’ death, destruction ..

UN chief warns of ‘massive’ death, destruction in Israeli attacks in Gaza Ci ..

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan