Kandiwal police arrest person for sheltering proclaimed offender

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Kandiwal police station on Thursday apprehended an individual accused of sheltering a wanted proclaimed offender in a murder case.

According to the sources of Chiniot police, the accused had provided shelter to the absconding proclaimed offender (N) at his camp and even fed him. However, when the police conducted a raid based on a tip-off, the proclaimed offender managed to escape, but the accused (F) was arrested on the spot for harboring the fugitive.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused at Kandiwal police station under Section 216A for sheltering a fugitive proclaimed offender.

This offense is punishable under the law, and the police are determined to take strict action against those who aid and abet wanted individuals.

The authorities urge citizens to cooperate with the police by reporting any information about criminal elements in their area.

In case of any suspicious activity or presence of wanted individuals, the public can inform the police on 15.

