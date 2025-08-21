Open Menu

NDMA Warns Of Heavy Rains, Urban Flooding In Karachi, Hyderabad From Aug 24-28

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 11:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday issued an alert forecasting heavy rainfall in Karachi and Hyderabad from August 24 to 28, with potential risks of urban flooding, power outages, and service disruptions.

Hyderabad is likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning, raising the risk of urban flooding.

Similarly, Karachi is expected to receive heavy rain on Thursday night.

NDMA advised citizens to take necessary precautions during the expected heavy rainfall. People are urged to avoid flooded roads, maintain distance from electric poles, and use electrical appliances with caution.

Residents should check drainage systems to prevent water accumulation and, especially in low-lying areas, prepare emergency kits with essentials such as water, food, torches, and first aid supplies.

