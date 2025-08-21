The Federal Ombudsman's Office Mirpurkhas, under the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Thursday organized an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the office of the Mayor Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Federal Ombudsman's Office Mirpurkhas, under the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Thursday organized an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the office of the Mayor Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas.

The event aimed to raise public awareness and provide a platform for citizens to lodge complaints against various federal institutions. In-charge and Advisor of the Federal Ombudsman's Office Mirpurkhas, Engineer Muhammad Arif, presided over the session, which was attended by a large number of citizens, officials, and representatives from various departments.

During the open court, citizens lodged complaints against HESCO, Sui Southern Gas, Railways, Benazir Income Support Programme, NADRA, and other departments.

Some complaints were resolved on the spot, while others were scheduled for further review. The concerned officers and applicants were summoned to the office to resolve the issues.

The open court provided an opportunity for citizens to directly interact with the officials and seek redressal for their grievances.

On this occasion, in-charge Muhammad Arif emphasized that the purpose of the open court is to resolve the public's problems and issues. He also encouraged citizens to submit their complaints in writing on plain paper to the Federal Ombudsman's Office Mirpurkhas for redressal.

Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori appreciated the initiative, stating that it is a positive step towards resolving public issues related to HESCO, Sui Gas, and NADRA, particularly during the rainy season.

The open court was attended by Deputy Mayor Samira Baloch, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso, chairmen of various union councils, officials from the Ombudsman's Office, and officers of federal institutions.

