SACM, Mayor visits rain-affected areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The special assistant to the Sindh chief minister for food Abdul Jabbar Khan visited rain-affected areas in Hyderabad along with mayor Kashif Shoro to assess the ongoing dewatering efforts.

They also visited various pumping stations of Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad to evaluate the situation on the ground.

During the visit, they provided specific instructions to the teams working on the relief operations.

On this occasion, Abdul Jabbar Khan assured citizens that the mayor, town chairmen, UC chairmen and other elected representatives along with district administration officers were working tirelessly day and night to clear the rainwater and ensure timely relief.

He emphasized that they would not leave their people alone during such challenging times.