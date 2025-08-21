Dr. Nida Iqbal Takes Charge As Assistant Commissioner Kohat
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 11:39 PM
Dr. Nida Iqbal, a seasoned administrator, has formally assumed charge as the new Assistant Commissioner of Kohat
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Dr. Nida Iqbal, a seasoned administrator, has formally assumed charge as the new Assistant Commissioner of Kohat.
With a proven track record of outstanding performance in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including her previous role as Assistant Commissioner Swat, Dr.
Iqbal is expected to bring her expertise and dedication to her new position.
Her appointment has been welcomed by the people of Kohat, who hope that she will play a pivotal role in improving administrative matters and resolving public issues.
APP/azq/378
