Open Menu

Dr. Nida Iqbal Takes Charge As Assistant Commissioner Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 11:39 PM

Dr. Nida Iqbal takes charge as Assistant Commissioner Kohat

Dr. Nida Iqbal, a seasoned administrator, has formally assumed charge as the new Assistant Commissioner of Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Dr. Nida Iqbal, a seasoned administrator, has formally assumed charge as the new Assistant Commissioner of Kohat.

With a proven track record of outstanding performance in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including her previous role as Assistant Commissioner Swat, Dr.

Iqbal is expected to bring her expertise and dedication to her new position.

Her appointment has been welcomed by the people of Kohat, who hope that she will play a pivotal role in improving administrative matters and resolving public issues.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Denmark, Pakistan to Strengthen Cooperation on Cle ..

Denmark, Pakistan to Strengthen Cooperation on Clean Energy Transition

29 minutes ago
 Kandiwal police arrest person for sheltering procl ..

Kandiwal police arrest person for sheltering proclaimed offender

2 minutes ago
 Dr. Nida Iqbal takes charge as Assistant Commissio ..

Dr. Nida Iqbal takes charge as Assistant Commissioner Kohat

2 minutes ago
 NDMA warns of heavy rains, urban flooding in Karac ..

NDMA warns of heavy rains, urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad from Aug 24-28

2 minutes ago
 SACM, Mayor visits rain-affected areas

SACM, Mayor visits rain-affected areas

2 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman's office holds open court in Mir ..

Federal Ombudsman's office holds open court in Mirpurkhas

2 minutes ago
ADC Attock announces continued support through PSE ..

ADC Attock announces continued support through PSER

17 minutes ago
 Weightlifting trials held for National Youth Games ..

Weightlifting trials held for National Youth Games in Mirpurkhas

17 minutes ago
 Preparations underway for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebr ..

Preparations underway for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Mirpurkhas

17 minutes ago
 Punjab seeks 475 additional MBBS seats in govt med ..

Punjab seeks 475 additional MBBS seats in govt medical colleges

17 minutes ago
 Pulses cultivation can save huge foreign exchange ..

Pulses cultivation can save huge foreign exchange by trimming import bill: Dr Is ..

17 minutes ago
 Punjab Police arrest 9,688 criminals, recover Rs2. ..

Punjab Police arrest 9,688 criminals, recover Rs2.35b stolen goods in 2025

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan