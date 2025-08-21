Open Menu

Weightlifting Trials Held For National Youth Games In Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Rameez Published August 21, 2025 | 11:23 PM

The trials for weightlifting players from Mirpurkhas Division, aspiring to participate in the First National Youth Games 2025, were successfully conducted at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium (Gama Stadium) Mirpurkhas on Thursday

A large number of male and female players from Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Tharparkar districts took part in the trials, showcasing their skills and determination. The event was a significant step towards identifying and nurturing young talent in the region.

District sports Officer Washdev Malhi inaugurated the trials, expressing his enthusiasm for the young athletes' participation. He stated that the players of Mirpurkhas Division are eager to participate in national games and that the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Sindh, is committed to providing local players with opportunities to take part in national competitions.

The trials provided a platform for the players to demonstrate their abilities and potentially secure a spot in the National Youth Games.

On this occasion, to encourage the players, trophies were distributed during the event. The gesture served as a motivation for the young athletes to continue striving for excellence in their sport. The weightlifting trials were attended by prominent officials, including President of the Weightlifting Association Nafees Ahmed Khan and Secretary Muhammad Yousuf, who played a crucial role in organizing the event.

The trials were attended by a large number of weightlifting enthusiasts, highlighting the growing interest in the sport in the region.

