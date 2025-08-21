Weightlifting Trials Held For National Youth Games In Mirpurkhas
Muhammad Rameez Published August 21, 2025 | 11:23 PM
The trials for weightlifting players from Mirpurkhas Division, aspiring to participate in the First National Youth Games 2025, were successfully conducted at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium (Gama Stadium) Mirpurkhas on Thursday
MIRPURKHAS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The trials for weightlifting players from Mirpurkhas Division, aspiring to participate in the First National Youth Games 2025, were successfully conducted at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium (Gama Stadium) Mirpurkhas on Thursday.
A large number of male and female players from Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Tharparkar districts took part in the trials, showcasing their skills and determination. The event was a significant step towards identifying and nurturing young talent in the region.
District sports Officer Washdev Malhi inaugurated the trials, expressing his enthusiasm for the young athletes' participation. He stated that the players of Mirpurkhas Division are eager to participate in national games and that the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Sindh, is committed to providing local players with opportunities to take part in national competitions.
The trials provided a platform for the players to demonstrate their abilities and potentially secure a spot in the National Youth Games.
On this occasion, to encourage the players, trophies were distributed during the event. The gesture served as a motivation for the young athletes to continue striving for excellence in their sport. The weightlifting trials were attended by prominent officials, including President of the Weightlifting Association Nafees Ahmed Khan and Secretary Muhammad Yousuf, who played a crucial role in organizing the event.
The trials were attended by a large number of weightlifting enthusiasts, highlighting the growing interest in the sport in the region.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Denmark, Pakistan to Strengthen Cooperation on Clean Energy Transition
ADC Attock announces continued support through PSER
Weightlifting trials held for National Youth Games in Mirpurkhas
Preparations underway for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Mirpurkhas
Punjab seeks 475 additional MBBS seats in govt medical colleges
Pulses cultivation can save huge foreign exchange by trimming import bill: Dr Is ..
Punjab Police arrest 9,688 criminals, recover Rs2.35b stolen goods in 2025
Cartelization in pharma sector causing price hike: Senate body
PSCA begins panic button installation in Punjab women’s colleges
Kohat police honors outstanding officers with certificates and prizes
IGP reviews performance of police readers across province
Uzbekistan’s business climate strengthens as entrepreneurs report rising deman ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Weightlifting trials held for National Youth Games in Mirpurkhas4 minutes ago
-
9-year old rising star Adayan Gul wins U-11 Sonu Junior Squash title5 hours ago
-
Pakistan team named for FIP Jr World Cup 20256 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Gavaskar says playing against Pakistan not players’ choice but compulsion12 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Haroon General selected for UCI race in Europe24 hours ago
-
Shaheens secure 3rd win in Top End T20 Series1 day ago
-
National players gearing up for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers1 day ago
-
Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed doubles debut1 day ago
-
Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour1 day ago
-
Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case1 day ago
-
PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September1 day ago
-
Pakistani talent Adeel Afzal carries hockey dreams to Germany1 day ago