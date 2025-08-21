Open Menu

Preparations Underway For Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations In Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 11:23 PM

Preparations underway for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The meeting emphasized the importance of ensuring cleanliness and security along the routes of processions and rallies.

During the meeting, Dr. Khan directed the Health Department and Rescue 1122 to provide medical support during the celebrations. The administration and the Peace Committee will jointly organize programs for Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The deputy commissioner instructed the chairmen of town committees to ensure proper cleanliness and install gates at main entry and exit points of the city. The event will feature processions, rallies, Na’at recitations, speeches, and Quran recitation competitions in schools, colleges, and Sindh University.

On this occasion, religious scholars, including Hafiz Maulana Sadiq Saeedi and Mufti Sharif Saeedi, highlighted that this year marks the 1500th celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. They proposed official programs, including illumination of government buildings, display of flags, and establishment of meetings and control rooms at district and tehsil levels. The scholars assured their full cooperation in organizing the celebrations.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including SSP Dr. Sumair Noor Channa, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Faisal Ali Soomro, and representatives from various departments.

APP/hms/378

More Stories From Pakistan