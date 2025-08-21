Punjab seeks 475 additional MBBS seats in govt medical colleges

The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has formally requested the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to increase the number of MBBS seats in government medical colleges across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has formally requested the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to increase the number of MBBS seats in government medical colleges across Punjab.

According to official sources on Thursday, a letter has been sent to PMDC, seeking an additional 475 seats for the upcoming academic session 2025-26. At present, 17 government medical colleges in Punjab collectively offer 3,476 MBBS seats.

The department highlighted that over time, the number of beds in tertiary care hospitals affiliated with these medical colleges has increased, alongside the expansion of teaching faculty. Given this enhanced capacity, the department emphasized the need for more MBBS seats to meet growing healthcare demands in the province.