UrduPoint.com

Karachi Police Ordered To Assist Citizens In Rains

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Karachi Police ordered to assist citizens in rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho on Monday directed all the field commanders to remain in the field during the monsoon rains to facilitate the citizens.

The officers and personnel of Karachi Police operation and traffic ranges were directed to remain present in the field in their concerned jurisdictions, according to spokesperson of Karachi Police.

Traffic Police, in particular, was instructed to ensure smooth flow of traffic during and post rains.

All SDPOs, SHOs and traffic SOs were ordered to remain on roads along with their staff.

The rain emergency unit of Special Security Unit (SSU) was also instructed to remain alert to deal with possible urban flooding situation and to assist the citizens at all times.

Police patrolling vehicles had also been ordered to be equipped with necessary tools, tubes and equipment/ items used to remove vehicles stuck in the rain.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Vehicles Traffic Alert Post All Rains

Recent Stories

UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana ..

UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz by ..

7 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt ..

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt over Victims of Abu Sefein Chu ..

10 minutes ago
 vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022 ..

Vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022, According to a Counterpoint ..

12 minutes ago
 STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st C ..

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st Century Learning with Robotics ..

57 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks argument ..

Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks arguments on bail plea

3 hours ago
 NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialog ..

NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialogue for political stability

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.