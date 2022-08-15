Karachi Police ordered to assist citizens in rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho on Monday directed all the field commanders to remain in the field during the monsoon rains to facilitate the citizens.

The officers and personnel of Karachi Police operation and traffic ranges were directed to remain present in the field in their concerned jurisdictions, according to spokesperson of Karachi Police.

Traffic Police, in particular, was instructed to ensure smooth flow of traffic during and post rains.

All SDPOs, SHOs and traffic SOs were ordered to remain on roads along with their staff.

The rain emergency unit of Special Security Unit (SSU) was also instructed to remain alert to deal with possible urban flooding situation and to assist the citizens at all times.

Police patrolling vehicles had also been ordered to be equipped with necessary tools, tubes and equipment/ items used to remove vehicles stuck in the rain.