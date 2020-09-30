'Karachi Theatre Festival-2020' to begin on Thursday

The inaugural ceremony of 'Karachi Theatre Festival-2020' is going to kick off on October 1, here at the auditorium of Arts Council of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The inaugural ceremony of 'Karachi Theatre Festival-2020' is going to kick off on October 1, here at the auditorium of Arts Council of Pakistan.

On the occasion, first show 'Heer' will be staged.