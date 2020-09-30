UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Karachi Theatre Festival-2020' To Begin On Thursday

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:11 PM

'Karachi Theatre Festival-2020' to begin on Thursday

The inaugural ceremony of 'Karachi Theatre Festival-2020' is going to kick off on October 1, here at the auditorium of Arts Council of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The inaugural ceremony of 'Karachi Theatre Festival-2020' is going to kick off on October 1, here at the auditorium of Arts Council of Pakistan.

On the occasion, first show 'Heer' will be staged.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan October

Recent Stories

UK Signs 'Historic' Fisheries Deal With Norway - G ..

34 seconds ago

Neymar has 34 million euro Spanish tax debt: autho ..

38 seconds ago

Guinea PM's convoy stoned in opposition heartland

44 seconds ago

Firdous Shamim clarifies his position on reports o ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian Police Clarifying Citizenship of Decease ..

5 minutes ago

Syria Witnessing US Trucks With Arms Coming From I ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.