Kashmir Black Day Observed In Sanghar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:09 PM

Kashmir Black Day observed in Sanghar

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Sanghar district to condemn Indian brutalities

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Sanghar district to condemn Indian brutalities.

In this regard, solidarity rally, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner -II Asadullah Khoso taken out from Municipal office to press club in which all government officers, teachers, students, civil society and non-governmental organizations and large number of citizens participated.

The rally participants vowed that they will continue highlight human rights violation and atrocities on innocent Kashmiris by Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing ADC-II said Pakistan consider that Kashmir's struggle for freedom is our struggle and we strongly condemn atrocities on Kashmirs brethren.

More Stories From Pakistan

