Kashmir Issue Should Be Resolved As Per UN Resolutions: Dr Shireen Mazari

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:04 PM

Kashmir issue should be resolved as per UN resolutions: Dr Shireen Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday said Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and should be resolved as per the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday said Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and should be resolved as per the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the international community was taking notice of Indian troops' gruesome atrocities on the innocent Kashmiri people. "I have written letters to different international human rights organizations to take action against India for human right violations in occupied valley," she added.

The minister said due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's diplomacy, the Kashmir issue had grabbed the world attention. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the European Parliament called their special sessions to discuss the issue while the Amnesty International (AI), in its report, had highlighted Indian tyranny in the occupied Kashmir, she added.

She said the Kashmir dispute was a flashpoint between two nuclear states. The prime minister was raising Kashmir cause at every available fora and Pakistan was supporting the cause by morally, politically and diplomatically, she added.

She said the held valley had been under curfew and lockdown for the last two months while the Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and other minority communities across India were also being persecuted by Hindus and the world was a silent spectator.

The Kashmiri Muslims were not allowed to offer Friday prayers and take out Muharam processions, she added.

Shireen Mazari said the Pakistani leadership was exposing real face of fascist Modi before the international community.

