Kashmir jugular vain of Pakistan, says DC Harani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A rally was taken out on Thursday in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Harnai Suhail Anwar Hashmi on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal-e- Kashmir Day with the aim to observe the Day.

The rally was attended by district commissioners of all departments including Assistant Commissioner and political dignitaries. Participants held Kashmiri flags in their hands. National and Kashmiri anthems were sung before the rally. Participants expressed solidarity with unarmed Kashmiri Muslims.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Deputy Commissioner said Quaid-e-Azam had said that Kashmir is jugular vain of Pakistan and today we are expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris through this rally.

He said that businessmen, politicians and people belonging to all walks of life have fulfilled their responsibilities by participating the rally saying whole of Pakistan is protesting for the people of Kashmir.

India is trying unsuccessfully to take over its aggressive and unarmed people, he added.

The other speakers said that the international community should take immediate notice of India's aggressive occupation and the international community should sever all diplomatic relations with them against India's aggressive move and impose global sanctions against it.