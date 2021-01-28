UrduPoint.com
Kashmiri Martyrs Blood Not To Go In Vain: MNA Dhandla

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:27 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Bakhar Dr Afzal Khan Dhandla Thursday urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute and force India to pull out its massive military from the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP, he said the opposition and government were on the same page on the Kashmir issue and Pakistan to support the voice of Kashmiri people.

Replying to a question, he said the people of Kashmir would get their right to self-determination adding that India could not subjugate the voice of IIOJK Kashmiris.

Replying to another question, he said Pakistanis stood by Kashmiris for their basic right to self-determination. He said Kashmiris were brave people and the blood of martyrs would not go in vain.

