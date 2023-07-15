Open Menu

Kashmiri To Never Accept Aug 05, 2019 Illegal Actions Of Indian Govt: Prof Soz

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :A senior leader of the Indian National Congress in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Prof Saifuddin Soz on Saturday said that the Kashmiris would never ever accept the August 05, 2019, illegal and unconstitutional actions of the Narendra Modi-led Indian government.

According to Kashmir media service (KMS), Prof Saifuddin Soz in a statement said, "The Kashmiri people have made it clear that the ordinance issued by the Indian government on August 5, 2019, which repealed the special status of IIOJK, was illegal and unconstitutional.

" "The order will never ever be acceptable to the general run of Kashmiris," he said.

Prof Soz said that restoration of Statehood was not the main demand of the people of the occupied territory.

He said, "A group of so-called Kashmiri politicians has now come into the open by suggesting the restoration of the statehood as the main demand of the people.""This is, however, not the main demand, that is why some people have gone to the Supreme Court of India to appeal against the Indian government's Ordinance issued on August 5, 2019," he added.

