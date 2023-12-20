Kashmiris await world’s attention on International Human Solidarity Day: report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) As the world was celebrating International Human Solidarity Day on Wednesday (today) with the main objective of reminding the governments to respect their commitments to international agreements, Kashmiris continue to wait for the exercise of their right to self-determination for the past seven decades.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on the day said inspired by Adolf Hitler, fascist Indian occupation forces have martyred around five lac Muslims in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir over 76 years while the territory is under Indian military and police siege since August 2019.

It mentioned that celebrating the day won’t leave an impact on the ground unless international campaigners for justice and peace stand with the subjugated people of Kashmir and Palestine whose political rights have been snatched by India and Israel as occupying forces.

The report said all conscious human beings must raise their voice in support of the oppressed people of IIOJK as every single voice raised in support of the Kashmiris will surely make a difference. It said supporting the oppressed Kashmiris is to support humanity.

The report pointed out that the Kashmiri people, who are up for their UN-sanctioned right to self-determination, deserve the world’s support. It said that the world community must raise its voice for the voiceless people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The UN should stand with the Kashmiris’ just cause and resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the will of Kashmiri people, it said, adding that the Modi regime must be brought to book for its war crimes in IIOJK.