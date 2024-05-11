Kashmiris Facing Brutal Repression For Challenging Indian Occupation: APHC
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), while strongly condemning the BJP-led Indian government’s brutal actions including seizing of Kashmiris’ properties and ongoing arrest spree in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the people of the territory were facing the worst kind of repression for challenging illegal occupation of their motherland.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar, said that the cruel actions against the Hurriyat leadership, activists and common people were aimed at stopping them from pursuing the ongoing struggle for securing their right to self-determination.
He said that the confiscation of properties of Kashmiris was purely political vendetta by the Modi government. He said that the BJP regime wanted to take away everything from the Kashmiris and make them strangers in their own homeland.
He said that India had failed to suppress the freedom spirit of Kashmiris through barbaric atrocities, so now they were taking their homes, lands and resources.
Minhas pointed out that India had exhausted all its resources and applied every brutal tactic to suppress the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement but failed to deter the people of Jammu and Kashmir from carrying on their just cause.
He maintained that thousands of people have offered sacrifices for the freedom movement and that the Kashmiris were determined to continue the sacred mission of the martyrs against all odds until the realization of their cherished goal.
The APHC spokesperson said that the international community must give up its double standards and take notice of the Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and pressurize New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir dispute.
