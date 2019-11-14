Kashmiris have great expectations from media in freedom struggle: AJK President

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday said Kashmiris in Indian held valley had great expectations from media to contest their case at internal and external fronts.

Addressing a seminar on "Exposing True Face of Fascist Indian Pakistan's comprehensive media strategy", he said that international media has already paved the way for national media to highlight the Kashmir issue and freedom struggle of Kashmiris from illegal Indian occupation.

Recalling a quotation of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani, he said "We (Kashmiris) are Pakistanis and Pakistan is ours".

He appreciated 32 Pakistani journalists for effectively and professionally advocating Kashmir issue at TRT media of Turkey and said that national media should have to play a similar role till freedom of occupied Kashmir from India's illegal occupation.

He said Kashmiris were fighting to protect themselves especially females and children from Indian forces' atrocities and aggression adding this fight is called freedom fight rather terrorism.

The President said the world should have to realize what is happening in held Kashmir, how females are being harassed and abused, children kidnapped and youth tortured.

Masood Khan acknowledged the sacrifices of tribal people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in getting the Azad Kashmir liberated from India.

The seminar was organized by Centre for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam said that Indian government has committed sheer violation of its own constitution by sabotaging two basic rules of democracy and secularism by revoking special status of Kashmir.

He said that BJP has buried the basic ideology of democracy and secularism by taking several measures against Muslims and other minorities, adding that in 1980 the strength of Muslim member in Lok Sabha was 46 which had now reduced to 23.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has took up Kashmir issue at global level in UN Security Council assembly due to which French Parliament discussed Kashmir issue while the issue was also taken up in US congress.

Farkhar Imam emphasized upon youth to make themselves strong in education and technological fields to cope with emerging challenges.

Later, Vice Chancellor Peshawar University presented shield to AJK president Sardar Masood Khan.