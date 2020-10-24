Kashmiris people determined to achieve right of self-determination: Senior APHC leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Senior leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has reiterated that neither the Kashmiris people would budge from their demand of right to self-determination nor bow down to the illegal tactics of Indian occupational forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP here they said that Kashmiri people would continue to observe 27 October as black day across the world to strongly condemn the illegal occupation of Jummu and Kashmir by India.

On the eve of 75th UN anniversary being observed on Sunday, Senior APHC leader Syed Musthaq Gillani said urged the United Nation to resolve Jammu and Kashmir dispute as it was on its agenda for over seven decades. The UN had passed unanimous resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute as per the aspiration of the Kashmir people but despite a lapses of decades, the issue could not resolve so far, he added.

He said people of Kashmir were struggling for the last 73 years to get their legitimate right of self-determination despite facing ever-increasing suppression at the hands of tyrant forces. "Kashmiris are steadfast in their indigenous struggle and no power in the world can suppress them. Sooner or later, the Kashmir is destined to get freedom from the Indian yoke." The revocation of articles 370 and 35-A was a part of the nefarious Indian designs to change the demography of Kashmir. The illegal steps were taken to transform the Muslim majority into minority by settling over 0.8 million retired armed force personnel and other 0.6 million Hindu workers in the held valley through the new domicile law. The people of held valley were forced to live under such a condition where they even could not breath freely, he said.

"The agenda is clear and that is hegemonic designs to impose long desired Hinduvta agenda in Kashmir," he said.

Gillani said there was complete military siege in IIOJK, besides strict communications blockade, including ban on newspapers, internet and social media.

The innocent people were being killed and thousands of Kashmiri youth held under the back law of Public Safety Act.

Another Senior Hurriyat leader and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Wani said October 27 was observed every year as Black Day by people of Kashmir and Pakistan all over the world to shake the 'sleeping conscience' of the United Nations which had guaranteed to resolve the dispute in line with the wishes of Kashmiris.

He said India was in the process of changing the demographic apartheid of the IIOJK by settling non-Kashmiris there to turn the Muslim majority into a minority, paving the way for a fake plebiscite, if enforced by the United Nations in future any time.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for becoming the ambassador of Kashmir and highlighting the miseries of its people at every fora of the world effectively.

"The time has come now that the international community cannot ignore the issue anymore longer," he remarked.

Syed Kafiyat Hussain Rizvi, another APHC leader, said an unprecedented surge was being witnessed in human rights violation by occupation forces in the IIOJK.

He said the Modi regime had imposed countless sanctions and restrictions in the valley under the draconian Public Safety Act. There was complete ban on all the media and cases were being registered against those who spoke against the Indian narrative, he added Rizvi said the international community had also adopted double-standard as evident from its complete silence over unabated human right violations by the Indian occupational forces in the IIOJK.

The international community and the United Nations should press India to lift its prolonged military siege and communications blockade of the held valley, he added.

The APHC leader said India would never succeed in its nefarious design as the Kashmiri people had already rejected revocation of articles 370 and 35-A.

