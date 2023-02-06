UrduPoint.com

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that the supremacist Hindutva regime had crossed all limits of state-sponsored terrorism and war crimes to stifle the powerful dissenting voices in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

Mushaal, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, while inaugurating 'Kashmir Society' in Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Monday, said that the fascist Narendra Modi government had turned the scenic valley into a slaughter house.

She said that killing, arbitrary arrest, torture have become a norm in IIOJK, as innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people were being brutally killed and tortured for their sole crime to raise voice for their right to self-determination.

The chairperson vowed that people of the occupied valley would not settle for anything less than the right to self-determination and would leave no stone unturned to make it a reality.

She stated that the fascist authorities could not dampen the courage of the brave Kashmiri people through such brutal and inhuman tactics.

Rehana Hussein Mullick, Co-Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation, during her address lamented that the Indian government had been committing war crimes in the occupied Kashmir but the world powers and UN bodies were looking like a silent spectator.

Lashing out at the notorious Modi-government for its continued and unabated genocide and ethnic cleansing, she made it clear that Kashmiris would never accept Hindutva regime and would not budge an inch from their stated position.

Rehana Hussein Mullick said that the brutal Indian authorities were bulldozing the houses of Kashmiri Muslim in the valley under its nefarious plan of forced eviction policy but the so-called human right organisations adopted a criminal silence.

Vice Chancellor Arid University reminded that the international community should fulfill its obligations to implement the UNSC resolutions regarding the decades-long Kashmir dispute so as Kashmiri people could also able to live life as independent citizens.

