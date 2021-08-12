UrduPoint.com

Kazmi Stresses Unity Among Muslims To Quell Foreign Agenda

Thu 12th August 2021

Former federal minister and religious scholar Hamid Saeed Kazmi on Thursday stressed coordination and unity among all faiths to foil nefarious agenda of anti-Islamic forces

Addressing a seminar titled as 'Itehad Umat' arranged at Jamat Islami's office here, he appealed people that they should forget their provisional differences and re-unite for greater cause of humanity during holy month of Moharram.

Referring first Khatam-e-Nabuwat movement launched in 1973, Kazmi said, the very success had been achieved both in and outside of assembles at the time was due to unity among Muslims of all schools of thought.

He said islam is religion of peace, but questioned as why any of miscreant discloses his link to some religious organisation when is interrogated by security agencies? He expressed regret that the country has become epicenter of dirty politics of foreign powers.

According to him, its God's blessing that Pakistan is intact against all conspiracies which had been hatched up against it.

He said we as Muslims are like a body. Therefore, he said that we should act in unity just like the body performs to quell sinister agenda of our enemies.

He said we all wanted unity in our ranks, but it would be achieved when we start avoiding to fight for petty issues under particular beliefs or thinking.

Nazim-e-Ala of Jamat-e-Ehl Sunnat Punjab Allama Farooq Saeedi said unity of Ummah was need of time.

Renowned lawyer Allah Ditta Kashif, Ameer Jamat Islami South Punjab Rao Zafar Iqbal and other religious scholars also addressed in the seminar.

