KDA Executive Engineer Arrested For Taking Bribe

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:00 PM

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh West Zone on Wednesday took an important step and arrested an Executive Engineer of KDA for taking bribe

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh West Zone on Wednesday took an important step and arrested an Executive Engineer of KDA for taking bribe.

The action was taken during an ongoing campaign against corrupt elements directed by Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.

According to the details, the said executive engineer Arif Raza had demanded a bribe of Rs500,000 from applicant Sarfraz Ali Khushalwala and threatened to demolish the place if he did not pay.

Upon receiving the information, the Anti-Corruption West Zone team in the presence of Judicial Magistrate Shiraz Ahmed District Central caught KDA Executive Engineer Arif Raza red-handedly taking a bribe of Rs25,000.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Industries Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has praised the actions of Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh against corrupt elements and hoped that they would continue their operations against corrupt elements.

