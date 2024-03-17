KEF Playing Remarkable Role Against Blindness
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Khyber Eye Foundation (KEF), a charity organization is playing remarkable services in eradication of blindness, convert disabilities and contributing to poverty alleviation.
Talking to this scribe Obaid Ullah Siddiqui, a focal person of the foundation said that beside eradication of blindness, convert disabilities, the foundation currently is also actively engaged in various other projects in order to fulfill its mission.
The organization is renowned for holding free eye camps in Peshawar and its surrounding areas, regular basis and provides medicines and spectacle glasses free of cost.
The doctors employed at the hospital of the foundation examine 250 to 300 patients daily in OPD (Outdoor Patients Department) and also performing 40 to 45 cataract surgeries per day, free of cost for poor (Mustehkeen-e-Zakat).
Since establishment, the KEF Hospital has so far examined 1028,772 patients in OPD and also conducted 83,940 Cataract Surgeries.
The Hospital was started in 1998, marking the foundation stone of the Khyber Eye Foundation Hospital in 1996, by then Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan.
To acquire land for the hospital, late Senator Haji Mohammad Adeel requested to the Chief Minister Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan, through whose efforts the hospital came into existence.
The chief minister generously provided the land for hospital construction and also gave a grant of Rs.2 million towards the cause. The entire construction of the hospital was carried out under the supervision of Mr. and Mrs. Suleiman Shah (late), with active participation from all members of the board of Directors, aiming to offer free eye care facilities to the under-privileged residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Foundation has evolved into a leading organization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, registered as a Charity Organization. It holds certification from the Charitable Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Health Care Commission, Directorate of Social Welfare KP, and Certificate of Registration of Societies Act XXI of 1860.
The KEF has also been certified as a non-profitable organization (NPO) by the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) Islamabad and now it stands among those few organizations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which are authenticated by the PCP.
The Foundation is also running a school Eye Health Programme. The project team visits various schools and seminaries of Peshawar and surrounding areas to check the refractive error of the students and provide them spectacles.
The incumbent Chairman of the Board of Directors, Khyber Eye Foundation, Mohammad Adnan Jalil said that the organization wants to further broaden the impact of the foundation to serve the community in better manner and consider extending their services to include general medicines, ENT, orthopedics and other related areas. So, for this purpose, they are also wanted amendment in the constitution of the organization to ensure accommodation of such expansions within the legal framework of the Foundation.
These constitutional amendments, he said will not only reflect the evolving needs of the organization, rather also enhance the capacity to contribute to the well-being of the community.
Mohammad Adnan Jalil has also urged the resourceful people particularly philanthropists to donate generously to the foundation and extend its operation to other parts of the province also.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reception for PML-N MPA8 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 64,732 power pilferers in 185 days8 minutes ago
-
Ramazan: A time of spiritual reflection, health benefits for faithful8 minutes ago
-
Car driver dies in road accident8 minutes ago
-
Barkhan wildfire extinguished9 minutes ago
-
Faithful flock to mosques for blessings, spiritual renewal in Ramazan9 minutes ago
-
TDCP to launch plantation drive at Murree tourist spots9 minutes ago
-
46.48% target of ration bags distribution achieved: Commissioner9 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5.97m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours9 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Gul condoles martyrdom of Army soldiers in North Waziristan9 minutes ago
-
Health Center inaugurated at FATA University18 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh warmly welcomed by his Narowal constituency19 minutes ago